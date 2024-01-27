U.S. Central Command Forces conducted a strike against a Houthi anti-ship missile aimed into the Red Sea and which was prepared to launch on January 17, 2024 at approximately 3:45 a.m. (Sanaa time).

"U.S. Forces identified the missile in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, and determined it presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and the U.S. Navy ships in the region," says a post on X.

"U.S. Forces subsequently struck and destroyed the missile in self-defence. This action will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy vessels and merchant vessels." Red Sea attacks continue

An oil tanker is on fire in the Gulf of Aden after the Houthis said they hit it with a missile. The Yemeni movement said it targeted the Marlin Luanda on Friday evening, BBC reported.

Marlin Luanda: Photo Credit: BBC

"Operator Trafigura told the BBC the strike caused a fire in one of the ship's cargo tanks and firefighting equipment was being used to contain it."

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said that the incident happened 60 nautical miles south-east of Aden. The UKMTO said warships were in attendance and supporting the vessel, adding all crew had been reported safe, the BBC report added. "Day 43 of the Red Sea crisis. A petroleum product tanker was hit by a missile and at the time of writing this, it is on fire. Crew is reported as safe. The attack happened in the Gulf of Aden 60 nm southwest of Aden," writes Lars Jensen in his LinkedIn post.

"Despite the naval presence from multiple countries as well as land-based attacks on Houthi facilities, the security situation has not improved."

Ocean freight rates continue rally

Drewry’s World Container Index increased five percent to $3,964 per 40ft container for the week to January 25, 2024. The index is up 94 percent when compared with the same week last year, highest since October 2022 and is 179 percent more than average 2019 (pre-pandemic) rates of $1,420.



