US strike against Houthis continues, fresh attack in Red Sea
A missile was fired towards a vessel approximately 90 NM South East of Aden, Yemen
U.S. forces conducted a strike against a Houthi radar site in Yemen on January 13 at 3:45 a.m. (Sana’a time).
"This strike was conducted by the USS Carney (DDG 64) using Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles and was a follow-on action on a specific military target associated with strikes taken on January 12 designed to degrade the Houthis’ ability to attack maritime vessels, including commercial vessels," says the latest update from U.S. Central Command.
Iranian-backed Houthi militants have attempted to attack and harass vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden 28 times since November 19, 2023, the update added. "These illegal incidents include attacks that have employed anti-ship ballistic missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and cruise missiles."
In the latest attacks, the UK Maritime Trade Operations said on X that a missile was fired towards a vessel approximately 90 NM South East of Aden, Yemen. "The Master reported a missile landing in the water 400-500 metres away and being followed by three small craft. The Master reported no injuries or damage." Vessels have been advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO.
The U.S. Central Command forces, in coordination with the United Kingdom, and support from Australia, Canada, the Netherlands and Bahrain, conducted joint strikes on Houthi targets on January 12 to degrade their capability to continue illegal and reckless attacks on U.S. and international vessels and commercial shipping in the Red Sea.
Houthis to continue attacks
The Houthis, who control Sanaa and much of the west and north of Yemen, said five fighters were killed in the earlier strike but they vowed to continue their attacks on regional shipping, Reuters reported.
The attack on the Houthis by U.S. and allies seems to have created more concern amongst shipping lines, writes Lars Jensen in his latest LinkedIn update.
"Looking at the live AIS vessel tracks for types of vessels which were heading towards a transit shows that 16 vessels have made a U-run since the attack."
Peter Sand, Chief Analyst, Xeneta says: "“We want to see safe, risk-free voyages through the area for vessels and the situation must calm down for that to happen.
“There is never a straight line to a resolution and perhaps the missile strikes in Yemen by the U.S. and U.K. is the beginning of the endgame in this crisis but, short term, things will get worse before they get better for ocean freight supply chains.”