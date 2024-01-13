U.S. forces conducted a strike against a Houthi radar site in Yemen on January 13 at 3:45 a.m. (Sana’a time).

"This strike was conducted by the USS Carney (DDG 64) using Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles and was a follow-on action on a specific military target associated with strikes taken on January 12 designed to degrade the Houthis’ ability to attack maritime vessels, including commercial vessels," says the latest update from U.S. Central Command.

Iranian-backed Houthi militants have attempted to attack and harass vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden 28 times since November 19, 2023, the update added. "These illegal incidents include attacks that have employed anti-ship ballistic missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and cruise missiles."

In the latest attacks, the UK Maritime Trade Operations said on X that a missile was fired towards a vessel approximately 90 NM South East of Aden, Yemen. "The Master reported a missile landing in the water 400-500 metres away and being followed by three small craft. The Master reported no injuries or damage." Vessels have been advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO.