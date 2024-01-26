The United States, jointly with the United Kingdom, imposed sanctions on four military officials of Ansarullah, commonly known as the Houthis, who have supported the Houthis’ recent attacks in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

The Houthis’ terrorist attacks on merchant vessels and their civilian crews in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden have disrupted international supply chains and infringed on navigational rights and freedoms, says a statement from the U.S. Department of State. "The United States is committed to safeguarding international commercial trade and taking action alongside our allies and partners to safeguard the safety of these critical waterways."

The U.S. had earlier declared Houthis as Specially Designated Global Terrorist, effective February 16, 2024.

Those sanctioned were Houthi Defence Minister Mohamed Nasser al-Atifi, Commander of Houthi Naval Forces Muhammad Fadl Abd Al-Nabi, coastal defence forces chief Muhammad Ali al-Qadiri and Muhammed Ahmad al-Talibi, who the two governments described as the Houthi forces' director of procurement, Reuters reported.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), in a post on X on January 26, 2024, said it has received a report of an incident 60 NM South West of Aden, Yemen.

"Master reports 2 missiles exploding in the water a distance of the port quarter. Master reports vessel and crew are safe and no damage reported."

Freight rates continue to rally

Drewry’s World Container Index increased five percent to $3,964 per 40ft container for the week to January 25, 2024. The index is up 94 percent when compared with the same week last year, highest since October 2022 and is 179 percent more than average 2019 (pre-pandemic) rates of $1,420.