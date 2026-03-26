Construction of the Usenge Pier in Bondo, Siaya County, has begun following a groundbreaking ceremony led by William Ruto. The project is being spearheaded by the Kenya Ports Authority with an investment of KES 600 million.

The development will be executed in two phases, with phase one expected to be completed within six months. Works under this phase include earthworks, construction of a perimeter wall, installation of a main gate and guard house, landscaping, and development of a jetty measuring 25 metres in width and 200 metres in length.

Once operational, the pier will function as a fish landing site and a transport hub on Lake Victoria. It will connect key locations, including Luanda Kotieno, Mbita, Homa Bay, Sena, and Kisumu. The project is expected to reduce travel time from Kisumu by about 30 minutes through water bus and ferry services, supporting cargo movement, passenger transport, and fish processing across the lake.

President Ruto said phase two of the project will include construction of cold storage facilities, dryers, and additional storage infrastructure to support fisheries and trade.

The project aligns with the government’s plans to expand trade, create jobs, promote tourism, and develop the blue economy. The Kenya Ports Authority is also planning similar upgrades at Sio Port, Asembo Bay, Mbita, Muhuru Bay, Karugu, and Luanda K’Otieno to improve connectivity among lakeside communities through water transport.

The authority stated that phase one of the development at Homa Bay has been completed and is awaiting implementation of the second phase.