Global demand continues to decline, and whether the calculation is based on growth in TEU*Miles or as an annualised percentage over 2019, one thing is very clear - the supply/demand balance is under a lot of pressure, says Sea-Intelligence in its latest update.

"To maintain the ultra-high spot rate levels, a nominal utilisation in excess of 92-93 percent needs to be sustained on the Transpacific with the threshold on Asia-Europe being 85 percent. On the Transpacific, utilisation dropped below 90 percent for much of 2022, becoming a catalyst for the continued freight rate drop. In August, utilisation crossed the 90 percent mark but only just, still falling short of the 92 percent threshold to indicate a rate increase."