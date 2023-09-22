With long-term rates, as of mid-September 2023, reverting to pre-pandemic levels, there is limited scope for negotiating lower contracted prices, according to the latest update from Xeneta.

"This scenario sets the stage for shippers to secure long-term contracts, offering a semblance of stability and peace of mind amidst fluctuating market conditions. However, it is essential to keep an eye on the growing overcapacity, which is anticipated to persistently affect freight rates in the forthcoming years. As a consequence, preserving some flexibility by choosing three to six-month agreements over one to two-year contracts might allow leverage opportunities in the future."

The key question for shippers who shifted from the U.S. West Coast to East Coast is - "should I stay or should I go now? Those in the know are looking at the spot market and long-term contracted spreads when assessing their next moves.

"Nothing ever stays the same - an observation only too familiar to shippers importing, and exporting, via U.S. West Coast (USWC) ports. In 2020, the covid pandemic landed with an almighty thump, disrupting global supply chains, only for port labour disputes centred on automation and salary to break out and further derail plans.

"Cue a move to sidestep these obstacles, by shifting corridors from the USWC to the U.S. East Coast (USEC) and U.S Gulf Coast. Greater demand then worked to supercharge this market with container shipping freight rates to the USEC becoming considerably more expensive than to the west."