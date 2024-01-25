WeFreight announced the appointment of Chermaine Chia as the new global head of ocean freight.

This move is aimed at enhancing the company's service offerings in the ocean freight sector, particularly in emerging markets.

In her new role, Chermaine will oversee all operational and commercial aspects of WeFreight’s ocean freight activities. Her focus will be on improving operational efficiencies, driving commercial activities, and expanding the company’s footprint in strategically important emerging markets. Based in Singapore, she will report directly to Axel Herzhauser, the Global Managing Director of WeFreight.

Axel Herzhauser, global managing director, commented, "Chermaine's appointment is integral to our strategy to enhance our capabilities in ocean freight. Her extensive experience and knowledge in this sector will be invaluable in supporting our growth and improving service quality."

Chermaine brings a wealth of experience to WeFreight, having held the position of VP Global Procurement at DFreight and senior positions at PSA, PSABDP, Panalpina, X-Press Feeders, and DHL Global Forwarding. Her extensive background in logistics and shipping, coupled with her previous work experience in China and the Middle East, uniquely positions her to lead and drive the company's ocean freight initiatives forward.

Commenting on her new appointment, Chermaine said, "I am excited to embark on this journey with WeFreight at a pivotal time for the industry. My focus will be on leveraging our expertise in emerging markets to enhance our ocean freight services, ensuring operational excellence, and strengthening our partnerships. I am committed to driving growth and delivering exceptional value to our clients in the dynamic global logistics landscape."