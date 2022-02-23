London Stock Exchange-listed Windward, the maritime AI company, launched its Ocean Freight Visibility solution - "solving, it believes, one of the most critical issues currently affecting global trade."



The Ocean Freight Visibility product will alert freight forwarders and cargo owners to any potential delays to the shipping of their cargo in real time, allowing them to regain control of their containers' voyage data, elevate the customer experience they provide while reducing operational costs, according to an official statement.

With an ecosystem of over 250,000 beneficial cargo owners and freight forwarders globally, Windward's SaaS solution provides entry for the company into significant new market segments.

"The current supply chain crisis has demonstrated just how little visibility there is on the whereabouts of maritime cargo," says Ami Daniel, co-founder & CEO, Windward. "With some market commentators suggesting it will take years for a more 'normal' situation to return, the creation of solutions to help manage supply chain risk is critical to bringing more certainty to maritime trade. Freight forwarders are key to making the supply chain more efficient, and we are proud to bring our years of expertise in Maritime AI to give them real-time visibility and provide actionable insights for their shipments so they can provide a more competitive service."

The first new customers have already been secured including DSV, Metro Shipping, and Cargo Amerford, one of the leading logistics companies in Israel. All three have been design partners in the building of Windward's Ocean Freight Visibility product, the release added.