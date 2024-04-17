The World Shipping Council (WSC) has appointed Joe Kramek as President & CEO to succeed John Butler upon his retirement at the end of July.

Kramek brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role, from both the maritime sector and government service, says an official release.

"Before stepping into the position of President & CEO, Kramek served as WSC's Director of U.S. Government Relations. His professional journey includes 28 years as a commissioned officer with the U.S. Coast Guard where he spent time at sea and as the Chief of Maritime, International, and Environmental Law. Kramek has led the U.S. delegation to the International Maritime Organization's legal committee during his Coast Guard tenure."

"I am deeply honoured to assume the role of President & CEO at the World Shipping Council, building on the foundation laid by John Butler. Together with the dedicated team at WSC, I look forward to addressing the evolving needs of the shipping industry and continue driving positive change," says Kramek.

Butler served as President & CEO of the WSC since 2015 after joining as General Counsel for the association in 2010. "It has been a privilege to lead the World Shipping Council during a time of significant growth and complexity in the maritime sector," says Butler. "I am confident that with Joe's extensive experience and committed leadership, WSC will continue to flourish and develop even further, and I wish him and the entire team continued success in the years ahead."



Butler and Kramek will work closely together in the months ahead to execute the succession plan for Kramek to assume the duties of President & CEO on August 1, 2024, the release added.