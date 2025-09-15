The World Shipping Council (WSC) has launched an industry-wide Cargo Safety Programme to detect misdeclared and undeclared dangerous goods that cause ship fires. The initiative will be implemented globally by ocean carriers to protect crews, vessels, cargo, and the marine environment.

The programme uses an AI-powered cargo screening tool developed by the National Cargo Bureau to scan millions of cargo bookings in real time. It applies keyword searches, trade pattern recognition and algorithms to flag high-risk shipments, which are then reviewed by carriers and, if needed, verified through physical inspections.

Alongside the screening system, the programme introduces common inspection standards and an incident feedback loop to strengthen safety measures using lessons from past cases. Carriers representing more than 70 per cent of global container capacity have joined the initiative at launch.

WSC President and CEO Joe Kramek said the programme adds a layer of protection against ship fires linked to misdeclared cargo, which Allianz reports as responsible for more than a quarter of cargo-related incidents. He added that accurate declaration of dangerous goods remains a legal requirement and the starting point for safety.

The Cargo Safety Programme builds on WSC’s earlier work on maritime safety and environmental protection. The council said the programme will continue to evolve through regular updates to its technology and inspection standards to tackle emerging risks.