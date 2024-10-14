Xeneta has announced a partnership with eeSea that will provide visibility into pro-forma transit times within the Xeneta platform.

"Integrating Xeneta's market-leading ocean and air freight rate data with eeSea's comprehensive port-to-port transit time data will enable shippers, freight forwarders and carriers to correlate transit times directly with rate fluctuations — providing a more holistic view of shipping performance," says a LinkedIn post by Xeneta.

Key benefits of the partnership:

*First time port-to-port transit time within Xeneta offering

*Pro-forma transit time on port pair/carrier level

*Enhanced visibility into how pro-forma transit times correlate with ocean freight rates; and

*Improved accuracy of transit time predictions and their impact on freight rates.

"Our customers need to connect ocean transit times with the pricing they receive from suppliers," says Thorsten Diephaus, Vice President, Strategic Alliances, Xeneta. "Adding eeSea’s pro-forma transit time data as well as real-time transit time data to Xeneta will empower our customers to make better decisions, and ultimately move us towards a more efficient and transparent global shipping ecosystem."

Simon Sundboell, Founder & CEO of eeSea adds: “We are excited to partner with Xeneta to bring a new level of insight and transparency to the industry. Port-to-port transit times and schedule reliability at load and discharge are increasingly seen as decisive parameters when selecting carrier partners. As such, this partnership will help cargo owners and logistics providers make more informed decisions during tender season and throughout the year.

"I genuinely believe it's a perfect example of two separate sets of insights coming together for the well-known 1 + 1 = 3."