The average capacity offered from the Far East to the U.S. West Coast has fallen to its lowest since February in the past four weeks, according to the latest update from Xeneta. "Over this period, an average of 275,000 TEU has left the Far East heading for the U.S. West Coast, about 50,000 TEU less than the peak in early August."

Compared to the same four weeks in 2021, the capacity offered is down by 13 percent, the equivalent of removing 21 ships of 8,000 TEU, which is the average size of ships on this trade. "So far this year, capacity offered from the Far East to the U.S. West Coast is just over 600,000 TEU lower than in the same period last year (-5.4 percent)."

Compared to the drop in capacity, the fall in demand has been more pronounced. "Over the first seven months of the year, the number of containers from the Far East to the U.S. West Coast has fallen by just under 700,000 TEU. Compared to 2019, capacity on this trade is up by 240,000 TEU whereas demand is up by 890,000 TEU from the first seven months of 2019."