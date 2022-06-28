Shippers are seeing spot rates and premium surcharges fall in many trades, and getting capacity allocations is becoming easier, according to the quarterly Ocean Deep Dive report from Xeneta. "However, freight rates are still high. Global spending on shipping will be record high this year, and congestion and delays continue to plague shippers on several major trades," says the report. On the world's largest trade, namely intra-Asia, container volumes in the first four months of the year are up only 1.6 percent, which is a considerable slowdown compared to a gain of 9.1 percent in 2021. "The interconnectedness of far eastern supply chains means that slowing volumes on this trade are evidence of the region's slowdown in manufacturing and production."





In the first four months of the year, exports out of the far east are down by 2 percent, says the report. "This is also why the gradual re-opening of Shanghai is not expected to affect container shipping demand hugely. Some of the jams in manufacturing around the region will be cleared as goods start moving again but muted global demand for manufactured goods will limit the bounce back."

