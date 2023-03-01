The Xeneta Shipping Index (XSI) continued its downward trend in February at a slower pace after its biggest-ever month-on-month drop recorded in January.

XSI declined 1 percent to 354.2 points in February, according to the latest data from Xeneta.

"This is now the sixth consecutive month of falls with the index losing 22 percent of its value since August 2022. As TPM is in full swing this week, many eyes are looking to see the outcome of several contract negotiations happening onsite."