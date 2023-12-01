Yara Eyde - world's first ammonia-powered container ship
Yara Eyde will be the first to sail emission-free between Norway and Germany
Yara Clean Ammonia, North Sea Container Line and Yara International have joined forces to launch Yara Eyde - the world's first container ship that will use clean ammonia as fuel.
Yara Eyde will be the first to sail emission-free between Norway and Germany, says an official release.
"Yara Eyde will be the world's first container ship running on clean ammonia and is a cross-sector collaboration enabling large-scale emission reductions ahead of the critical 2030 climate targets," says Svein Tore Holsether, President and CEO, Yara International.
With global shipping accounting for 706 million tonnes of CO2 emissions last year, it is imperative that there is cooperation across value chains to reach the 1.5°C goal by 2030, the release added. Yara International is a founding member of the First Movers Coalition and supports the Green Shipping Challenge. Yara International and Yara Clean Ammonia promote low-carbon solutions across hard-to-abate sectors and clean ammonia as fuel in new and retrofitted zero-emission vessels.
Yara Eyde is optimised for the trade corridor between Norway and Germany and will operate between Oslo, Porsgrunn, Hamburg and Bremerhaven. "From 2026, Norwegian companies can trade their products emissions-free in and out of Norway. Yara International is participating as cargo-owner. The fertiliser produced in Porsgrunn will be shipped emission-free to Germany, cutting scope 3 emissions with 11,000 tonnes of CO2 per year."
Bente Hetland, Managing Director, North Sea Container Line says: "We see an increasing demand from cargo owners to reduce emissions. Yara Eyde offers competitive and emission-free logistics to cargo owners."
Magnus Krogh Ankarstrand, President, Yara Clean Ammonia adds: “To succeed in decarbonising shipping, low-emission technologies must be brought to commercial scale within the next decade. It is imperative that carriers are incentivised to choose low-carbon fuel.
"This unique project takes a major step towards zero-emission supply chains for Yara and demonstrates that clean ammonia will be able to provide cost-effective and environmentally friendly maritime transport. Yara Eyde will demonstrate the maturity of ammonia as a maritime fuel."
(Video Credit: Yara International)