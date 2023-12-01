Yara Clean Ammonia, North Sea Container Line and Yara International have joined forces to launch Yara Eyde - the world's first container ship that will use clean ammonia as fuel.

Yara Eyde will be the first to sail emission-free between Norway and Germany, says an official release.

"Yara Eyde will be the world's first container ship running on clean ammonia and is a cross-sector collaboration enabling large-scale emission reductions ahead of the critical 2030 climate targets," says Svein Tore Holsether, President and CEO, Yara International.

With global shipping accounting for 706 million tonnes of CO2 emissions last year, it is imperative that there is cooperation across value chains to reach the 1.5°C goal by 2030, the release added. Yara International is a founding member of the First Movers Coalition and supports the Green Shipping Challenge. Yara International and Yara Clean Ammonia promote low-carbon solutions across hard-to-abate sectors and clean ammonia as fuel in new and retrofitted zero-emission vessels.