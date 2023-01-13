YILPORT and Ibis Tek will establish a joint venture company - YILPORT Takoradi Port Management Company - on a 70-30 basis to invest in and operate the Takoradi Port, the release added. "The project scope is to develop the existing container terminal in three phases to reach up to 2.25 million TEUs annual capacity. The joint venture company will also develop multipurpose berths for liquid, bulk, and general cargo operations for about 20 million tonnes annual handling capacity."

"The agreement was signed in Istanbul, Turkey on January 11, 2023 by YILPORT Holding’s Chairman & CEO Robert Yuksel Yildirim and Takoradi Port’s operating company Ibis Tek’s chairman Kwame Gyan and director Nana Yaw Boahene. The signing ceremony was attended by Ernest Yaw Amporful, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Ghana in Turkey," says a release from YILPORT.

YILPORT plans to invest over $700 million in three phases to build and operate the state-of-the-art port complex, the release added.

YILPORT Takoradi Port will also have Tacotel Inland Terminal (27 acres container handling facility, two kilometres away from the port) and Marshall Oil Jetty Terminal. Yilport plans to build a tank farm to handle 2.5 million tonnes of liquid products annually.

"YILPORT will expand the total length of the berths to 2.5 kilometres and deepen the draft between -14 metres and -16.5 metres. This new deep-sea terminal will serve the West African corridor cargo in Ghana and Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger. YILPORT is expected to take over operations in the second quarter of 2023. Takoradi Port will be the 23rd marine terminal in YILPORT Holding’s portfolio, and its first terminal in Africa."

Yildirim says: “I am very honoured and excited to welcome Takoradi Port into the YILPORT Holding family. Takoradi Port will be YILPORT’s first step into the African continent, and it will be a gemstone in our vision to rank among the top 10 global container terminal operators by 2030. Takoradi Port has a great potential to serve the African and Atlantic marine trade. We look forward to unlocking that strong potential and grow Takoradi and Ghana internationally. We will transfer YILPORT’s experience and process excellence methodology to boost efficiency, productivity, while increasing Takoradi’s portfolio of customers. We are looking forward to increasing and expanding the brand of Takoradi Port as well as YILPORT. At YILPORT, we are excited about this unique challenge and opportunity.”