Inditex, parent company of fashion brands such as Zara and Massimo Dutti, has partnered with the freight group Maersk to reduce its global greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint from seaborne logistics by incorporating alternative fuels in all its inbound routes with the carrier.

Through the ECO Delivery Ocean programme, Maersk replaces fossil fuels on its ships with green fuels like green methanol or second generation biodiesel based on waste feedstocks. This is expected to deliver an estimated reduction of more than 80% in GHG emissions compared to conventional sources.

With ECO Delivery Ocean, Maersk offers its customers the opportunity to handle transports completely with certified green fuels for a fixed cost. The corresponding greenhouse gas savings are confirmed to the customers with an externally verified certificate and these transports will be exempted from EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) charges by Maersk in the future.

Maersk plans to be climate-neutral by 2040 with new technology, new vessels, and new fuels. The shipping giant already has Visy, Amazon, Volvo Cars, QMAG, H&M, OBE Organic, Lenovo and BESTSELLER using the ECO Delivery solution to reduce their carbon footprint.

“This collaboration is a great example of how boosting innovative solutions with dedicated partners is key to fight climate change. Through this joint initiative with Maersk, we are making significant strides in reducing emissions associated with our sea freight. This project aligns with our goal to reach net zero emissions in 2040 and contributes to scale alternative fuels with a significant reduced carbon footprint,” said, Abel Lopez, head of import, export and transport at Inditex.

We are proud to have Inditex among our first customers who assign 100% of their Maersk ocean inbound cargo to our ECO Delivery product, which ensures a significant reduction of GHG emissions thanks to green fuels. We know Inditex since long as a very responsibly and sustainably thinking partner and customer and going all the way on their ocean cargo is good news for the environment and climate, said, Emilio de la Cruz, managing director of Maersk’s Area South West Europe.

Right now, Maersk experiences that the demand for the very low GHG emission product ECO Delivery is high and very dynamic. “A lot of customers are asking us for a solution to reduce their scope 3 emissions, and the first customers are buying this premium solution for their whole cargo under Maersk Bill of Lading now. We are happy to serve this demand with ECO Delivery on an instant basis”, Emilio de la Cruz adds.

Like Inditex, Maersk has the ambitious climate target to become a net zero company across all business areas until 2040. Besides using ECO Delivery for all its ocean cargo under Maersk care, Inditex is also boosting multimodal transport and is collaborating in a new rail solution pilot of Maersk, RENFE and Cepsa in the South of Spain which was launched this summer. These close collaborations are essential in order to deliver on our ambitious, mutual decarbonisation goals.