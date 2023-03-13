NYSE-listed Israeli container carrier ZIM reported a flat net income of $4.63 billion ($4.6 billion in 2021) for 2022 on a 12 percent increase in revenue of $12.56 billion. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $7.54 billion and adjusted EBIT was up at $6.15 billion, says an official release. Carried volume dropped 3 percent to 3.3 million while average freight rate increased 16 percent to $3,240/TEU from $2,786/TEU in 2021. Q4 income, rate drop sharply

ZIM reported a 75 percent decline in net income at $417 million for Q42022 compared to $1.7 billion in Q42021 on 41 percent drop in average freight rate to $2,122/TEU. Revenue was down 37 percent to $2.2 billion and adjusted EBITDA dropped to $973 million from $2.4 billion in Q42021. "Carried volume in the fourth quarter was 823,000 TEUs, a year-over-year decrease of 4 percent."

Eli Glickman, President & CEO, ZIM

Eli Glickman, President & CEO, ZIM says: "2022 was an exceptional year for ZIM as we capitalised on both our differentiated strategy and the attractive market, driving record full year adjusted EBITDA and EBIT results. Returning cash to shareholders remains a priority for our company, and we are pleased to have drawn on our strong performance to declare a fourth quarter dividend of approximately $769 million, or $6.40 per share. In total, we will be providing shareholders dividends of $2.04 billion, representing approximately 44% of total 2022 net income.