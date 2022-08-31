NYSE-listed ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) announced the signing of a ten-year marine liquefied natural gas (LNG) sales and purchase agreement, valued at more than $1 billion with Shell NA LNG, LLC (Shell) to supply ten LNG-fuelled vessels that will be deployed on ZIM's flagship ZIM Container Service Pacific (ZCP) on the Asia to USEC trade.

"These ten 15,000 TEU vessels are expected to enter into service during 2023-2024 and will be transporting goods from China and South Korea to US East Coast and the Caribbean," says a statement from ZIM.

"LNG is the lowest carbon fuel available at scale today and it provides ~20% less GHG emissions when compared to conventional marine fuels. In addition to GHG emissions reduction, LNG emits virtually no Sulphur oxides (SOx) and particulate matter (PM), while significantly reducing nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions."

On the basis that LNG emits ~20% less GHG emissions when compared to conventional marine fuels, using LNG on ten ships is equivalent to having two out of the ten vessels in the fleet with zero emission for ZIM, the release added.