NYSE-listed ZIM, a global container liner shipping company, announced a new operational cooperation agreement with MSC, the industry's largest carrier, covering several trades.

"This agreement is designed to significantly enhance operational efficiencies and further elevate service levels for ZIM's valued customers," says an official release from ZIM.

The cooperation scope includes services connecting the Indian subcontinent with the East Mediterranean, the East Mediterranean with Northern Europe, and services connecting East Asia with Oceania. The agreements between ZIM and MSC includes vessel sharing, slot purchases, and swap arrangements, the release added.

"This important operational collaboration with MSC, a trusted partner and industry leader, marks a mutually beneficial arrangement, delivering cost efficiencies for both carriers while upholding the highest standards of service and reliability for our customers," says Eli Glickman, President & CEO, ZIM. "Our decade-long partnership with MSC spanned across multiple trades over the years, and today encompass, among others, Asia, the Pacific Northwest, Oceania, India, East-Med, Northern Europe, and more. Our agile strategy enabled us once again to promptly adapt to changing market dynamics, ensuring that we continue to best meet our customers' needs with our signature personalised service, supported by cutting-edge digital tools.

"Capitalising on this opportunity with MSC will improve efficiencies in our fleet and is consistent with our focus on taking proactive steps amidst continued near-term headwinds in the container shipping market. We expect that this strategic cooperation will benefit ZIM both operationally and financially, and it is another testament to our agility. We will continue to seek opportunities to leverage our strengths and capabilities to create long-term value for our customers and investors alike."

