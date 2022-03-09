NYSE-listed Israeli carrier ZIM Integrated Shipping Services today reported total revenue of $10.73 billion for 2021 compared to $3.99 billion for 2020 - an increase of 168 percent driven by an increase in revenue from containerised cargo, increases in freight rates and carried volume.

Net income for the full year was $4.65 billion (including a tax expense of $1.10 billion) compared to $524 million for 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $6.60 billion as against $1.04 billion for 2020, and adjusted EBITDA margin was 61 percent. Operating margin for the full year of 2021 was 54 percent compared to 18 percent last year.

The bullishness continues for ZIM, and the carrier is projecting full year (2022) guidance of adjusted EBITDA between $7.1 billion and $7.5 billion - an increase of 7-13 percent from 2021.

Super operations in 2021

ZIM carried 3.48 million TEUs in 2021 compared to 2.84 million TEUs in 2020, an increase of 23 percent. The average freight rate per TEU more than doubled to $2,786 for 2021 as against $1,229 for 2020.

During 2021 and subsequent to year end, ZIM signed multiple charter agreements for 36 newbuild vessels of which 28 are LNG dual-fuel container vessels. The vessels are due to be delivered to ZIM throughout 2023 and 2024.

ZIM has also announced an extension and modification of the operational cooperation agreement with the 2M alliance partners.

Leadership speak

"2021 was a transformative year for ZIM," says Chairman Yair Seroussi. "We kicked off the year by listing our shares on the world's leading capital market in New York, and have not looked back since. The many accomplishments of the past year and our remarkable performance, both financially and operationally, are the direct outcome of the unrivalled execution of our talented and dedicated management team and employees around the world, supported by the Board. In 2021, we took important steps to best position ZIM for long term enduring growth and value creation for our shareholders. We remain focused on maintaining our strong execution and agility in 2022 and beyond, while advancing the highest standards of corporate governance and responsibility."