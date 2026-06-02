ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has appointed Chen Lichtenstein as its new President and Chief Executive Officer after the resignation of Eli Glickman on April 15, 2026. Lichtenstein is set to assume the role on July 1, 2026, and will also join the company’s Board of Directors from the same date. In line with the requirements of Israeli Companies Law, the employment agreement between ZIM and Lichtenstein will be submitted to shareholders for approval.

ZIM said Lichtenstein brings extensive management, business and financial experience across international markets, including leading complex global companies, managing growth processes, organisational change and integration, and working with boards, shareholders and global investment bodies.

From 2020 to 2023, Lichtenstein served as Chief Financial Officer at Syngenta Group, where he was also responsible for strategy, integration and productivity. The company said he played a key role in building the global group, which included Syngenta Seeds, Syngenta Crop Protection, ADAMA and the group’s operations in China, while leading steps aimed at growth, synergies, efficiency and debt management.

Before joining Syngenta Group, Lichtenstein served as President and Chief Executive Officer of ADAMA from 2014 to 2020. ZIM said he led the company through a period of growth, improved profitability and cash flow, integration with ChemChina’s operations and a listing on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Between 2013 and 2014, he also served as President and Chief Executive Officer of China National Agrochemical Corporation, ChemChina’s agrochemical division and parent company of Syngenta Group.

From 2006 to 2013, Lichtenstein served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Head of Global Operations and held several other positions at Makhteshim Agan Industries, where he oversaw activities including global operations, business development, integration in China, research and development, supply chain, purchasing and manufacturing. Earlier in his career, he worked as a senior investment banking executive at Goldman Sachs in New York and London from 1999 to 2006, leading acquisition and financing transactions.

Lichtenstein currently serves on the Board of Directors of Teva Pharmaceuticals and chairs boards at international companies in environmental sciences and biotechnology, while also acting as a senior adviser to international investment entities. He holds joint doctoral degrees from Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business and School of Law, a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics and a law degree from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The appointment followed a search process conducted on behalf of ZIM’s Board of Directors with the participation of Chairman Yair Seroussi, Yoram Turbowicz and Yair Avidan.

Yair Seroussi, Chairman of the Board, said Lichtenstein’s international management experience, financial expertise and ability to lead complex organisations made him the right executive to lead ZIM. He also thanked Eli Glickman for his contribution to the company.

Lichtenstein said he was grateful for the opportunity to lead the company and highlighted the importance of maintaining stability, strengthening performance and business capabilities, and continuing to create value for customers, employees, partners and shareholders.