ZIM announced the expansion of its partnership with cross-border trade financing platform 40Seas, integrating the 40Seas' flexible digital financing solution via ZIM's website as well as Ship4wd, ZIM's digital freight forwarding subsidiary.

"The expanded collaboration demonstrates ZIM's commitment to transforming traditional shipping practices into the digital era and enhancing customers' choices by providing them with a seamless digital experience to allow them faster and cheaper access to capital to meet their credit needs. This new service will be rolled out gradually starting in the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, and Australia, with additional countries added over time," says a release from ZIM.

With 40Seas' flexible digital financing solution integrated into ZIM and Ship4wd, customers will be able to defer payment for freight charges for a maximum period of 90 days from the invoice date as well as leverage 40Seas credit line to finance cargo, subject to meeting eligibility requirements, the release added. "By pioneering the Ship Now, Pay Later concept, 40Seas enables exporters to get paid immediately upon shipment while providing importers with deferred payment options allowing them to boost business growth during the sale cycle without tying up available lines of credit."

ZIM participated in 40Seas' $11 million seed funding round earlier this year and also provided 40Seas with a credit facility of up to $100 million for expanding its business to exporters and importers, the release said.