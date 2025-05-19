ZIM reported a net income of $296 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 222 percent from the same period last year on higher rates and volumes.

Carried volume increased 12 percent to 944,000 TEUs and average freight rate was up 22 percent at $1,76/TEU, says an official release. Revenue increased 28 percent to $2.01 billion.

Eli Glickman, President & CEO, ZIM says: "ZIM began the year with positive momentum, delivering 12 percent carried volume growth and strong earnings in the first quarter. Drawing on our transformed fleet and enhanced cost structure, we generated Q1 revenues of $2.01 billion and net income of $296 million. Building on our proven track record of returning capital to shareholders, we declared a dividend of $0.74 per share, or $89 million, representing approximately 30% of our quarterly net income.

"As we look toward the remainder of the year, the operating environment is highly uncertain, driven by a range of factors impacting global trade and economic expectations. For ZIM, our focus is on controlling what we can and responding to market shifts quickly with decisive actions. We continuously assess how to best allocate capacity and have taken steps to modify our network to match the changes in cargo flow from China and other Southeast Asian markets into the United States, including within the last week, which underscores the agile nature of our commercial strategy."

Full-year 2025 guidance

In 2025, ZIM continues to expect to generate an adjusted EBITDA between $1.6 billion and $2.2 billion and adjusted EBIT between $350 million and $950 million, the release added.

