NYSE-listed Israeli carrier ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd reported a 50 percent increase in net profit at $1.34 billion for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $888 million in Q22021. Revenues for the second quarter increased 44 percent to $3.43 billion, volume dropped 7 percent to 856,000 TEUs and average freight rate increased 54 percent to $3,596/TEU, according to an official statement. "Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $2.10 billion, a year-over-year increase of 57 percent and operating income (EBIT) was $1.76 billion, a year-over-year increase of 52 percent." Net cash generated from operating activities was $1.71 billion for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $1.18 billion for the second quarter of 2021, the statement said.

Eli Glickman, President & CEO, ZIM

"We reported today strong Q2 results, including net profit of $1.34 billion, as well as our best ever first half-year results with standout margins, among the highest of our liner peers," says Eli Glickman, President & CEO, ZIM. "Due to our conviction in ZIM's ability to earn sustainable long-term profits, we are increasing our quarterly dividend payout from 20 percent to 30 percent of quarterly net income, allowing shareholders to benefit from our strong results even more directly on a quarterly basis. Importantly, at the same time, we maintain our dividend policy, according to which shareholders may receive up to 50 percent of annual earnings.

