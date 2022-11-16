NYSE-listed Israeli carrier ZIM reported a 20 percent decline in net income at $1.2 billion for Q32022 compared to $1.5 billion in Q32021 on lower volume. While average freight rate was up 3 percent to $3,353/TEU, carried volume declined to 842,000 TEUs, down 5 percent, according to an official release. Revenue was up 3 percent at $3.2 billion and EBITDA margin dropped to 60 percent from 66 percent in Q32021.

Eli Glickman, President & CEO, ZIM

"Our third quarter and nine-month 2022 results reflect outstanding execution and elevated profitability," says Eli Glickman, President & CEO, ZIM. "While market conditions remained volatile, we delivered strong EBITDA and EBIT margins and generated net income of $1.17 billion in the third quarter. Given our significant cash generation, and consistent with our prioritisation of returning capital to shareholders, we have declared this year over $1.26 billion, or $10.55 per share, in dividends on account of 2022 results including a Q3 dividend of approximately $354 million, or $2.95 per share.