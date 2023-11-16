Israeli carrier ZIM reported a net loss of $2.3 billion for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 compared to a profit of $1.2 billion in Q32022. Net revenue declined 60 percent to $1.3 billion compared to $3.2 billion in the third quarter of 2022, "driven by decrease in freight rates partially offset by a slight increase in carried volumes," says an official release. ZIM carried 867,000 TEUs in the third quarter of 2023 compared to 842,000 TEUs in the third quarter of 2022, a marginal increase of two percent. The average freight rate per TEU was $1,139 for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $3,353 for the third quarter of 2022, a decline of 66 percent.

Eli Glickman, President & CEO, ZIM

"ZIM's third quarter results reflected the current operating environment as demand remained weak and freight rates continued to deteriorate," says Eli Glickman, President & CEO, ZIM. "Given our negative outlook for freight rates in the near future, we recorded a non-cash impairment loss of approximately $2.1 billion, which negatively impacted our net results as well as revised our full year guidance. We now expect to generate adjusted EBITDA of $900-1,100 million and adjusted EBIT loss of $600-400 million in 2023.