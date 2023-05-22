NYSE-listed ZIM reported a net loss of $58 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to net income of $1.7 billion in Q12023 on lower volumes and sharp decline in freight rates. While carried volume in the first quarter was 769,000 TEUs, a decline of 10 percent, average freight rate dropped sharply (64 percent) to $1,390/TEU, says an official release. Revenue for the first quarter declined 63 percent to $1.4 billion, the release added. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $373 million, a year-over-year decrease of 85 percent. Operating loss (EBIT) for the first quarter was $14 million compared to operating income of $2.2 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

Eli Glickman, President & CEO, ZIM

"Following a record year of adjusted EBITDA and EBIT generation, ZIM's first quarter results reflected the significant decline in freight rates and weak demand, particularly in the Transpacific trade, that began last year," says Eli Glickman, President & CEO, ZIM. "While the near-term outlook for container shipping remains challenging, the proactive steps we took during the preceding highly lucrative market period better position us now to meet these challenges and we believe our differentiated strategy will ultimately deliver sustainable value for shareholders over the long term.