Israeli carrier ZIM announced an agreement with Hoopo Systems for the deployment of cutting-edge tracking devices in its dry-van container fleet.

"The deployment of Hoopo's trackers puts ZIM at the forefront of technological innovation in this field, and underscores ZIM's dedication to delivering unparalleled solutions to its customers," says an official release from ZIM. The solution offers comprehensive tracking information including geofence alerts and open/close door notifications and more while ensuring high reliability and durability combined with significant cost and energy efficiencies.

ZIM announced an investment in Hoopo Systems in 2022, and Hoopo recently completed the development of hoopoSense Solar, its new product for the maritime industry, the release added.

"We are delighted to witness the fruition of our investment in Hoopo's unique technological solution," says Eli Glickman, President and CEO, ZIM. "We are now ready to deploy their cutting-edge, durable, and cost-efficient tracking devices on a large scale. This deployment will significantly elevate our service levels, providing invaluable information to our customers while ensuring transparency and reliability."

Ittay Hayut, CEO & Co-Founder, Hoopo adds: "At Hoopo, we understand that dry container visibility is not only a fundamental operational and logistics need but also a critical market requirement. Our unwavering mission has been to engineer a tracking solution for the maritime industry that delivers the most reliable data and boasts an extended lifespan to equal a container lifetime. In our design, we have prioritised our commitment to innovation by embedding highly advanced technologies while ensuring seamless updates as new technologies emerge in the future. Having ZIM as a strategic investor and a design partner reassured that our solution provides a market-fit response to the industry's evolving challenges and needs. We take pride in the agreement with ZIM, evidencing our offering of unparalleled value to our customers."

Hoopo was founded in 2016 by a team of experts in RF communications and geolocation technologies, the release added.