3SC Solutions, a leading supply chain solutions company, has announced the appointment of Ozlem Ongun as Director of Middle East and Africa. With a deep understanding of supply chain practices both globally and regionally, she has been working as a Sales Management, Business Development, and Partner Management expert since 1999 at brands like IBM, Motorola, Gartner, and DemandTex Consulting Group.

As such, she possesses a bevy of experience in leading large-scale operational and expansion projects in several domains. During her long career, she has conducted business engagements with many top retailers and manufacturers in Turkey and the Middle East, working primarily with C-Level enterprises. She also has a Retail industry experience at Best Buy, where she managed the country-level entry of a global brand into the Turkish Market.

As such, Ongun has always been passionate about enhancing and streamlining supply chain operations and being a part of an organization's new entry into a geographical market.

Lalit Das, Founder, of 3SC Solutions, said, "We are delighted to welcome Ozlem Ongun onboard as our new Director for the Middle East and Africa. Her extensive experience in supply chain management practices will be a great advantage for our company. In the coming year, our target is to acquire more international clients and an increase of 70% in our revenue, and Ozlem will be instrumental in increasing our reach in the Middle East and Africa."

Ongun spoke about her appointment, saying, "It brings me immense joy to be a part of the leadership team at 3SC Solutions. I look forward to enabling efficient supply chain transformation and streamlining the business operations of organizations in the MEA region. Leveraging robust technical capabilities and a keen business understanding of clients all over the world, 3SC possesses the potential to deliver end-to-end operational efficiencies for various domains. I look forward to my association with the organization and all it entails."