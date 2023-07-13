Maersk, a leading integrator of logistics dedicated to simplifying and connecting its customers’ supply chains, is implementing an AI-enabled robotic solution in its latest UK warehouse in East Midlands. The state-of-the-art Robotic Shuttle Put Wall System by the US-based company Berkshire Grey will automate and enhance and accelerate the warehouse operations in the 685,000 sq ft facility significantly.

The systems can sort orders three times faster than conventional, manual systems, improve upstream batch inventory picking by up to 33%, and handle 100% of the typical stock-keeping unit (SKU) assortments, order profiles, and packages. This will not only increase the competitiveness of Maersk’s fulfillment service offering but also the resilience and flexibility of its customers’ supply chains.

"Berkshire Grey's AI-enabled robotic solutions have a proven track record across various industries in North America and we are delighted to tap into these benefits for our customers in the UK now,” says Fergus Whinham, Area Head of the "Fulfilled by Maersk" product in UK & Ireland. “This sophisticated, flexible system reflects our commitment to optimizing processes and better serving our customers in rapidly evolving markets."

The warehouse which is part of the SEGRO Logistics Park East Midlands Gateway will go into operation in October 2023. The BG Robotic Shuttle Put Wall System can be implemented with minimal interruption to the existing warehouse infrastructure and will be deployed before the peak season starts.

The SEGRO Logistics Park East Midlands Gateway features the UK’s only inland freeport as well as a rail freight interchange providing it with direct rail links to the seaports of Felixstowe, London Gateway, and Southampton.

Maersk today offers its customers integrated logistics solutions in 473 warehouses with a total capacity of more than 80m sq ft (7.5m sqm) across all continents (as of 31 March 2023). Several additional Maersk warehouses are planned to go into operation across Europe in 2023 and 2024.