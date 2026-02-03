Simon Annan has been appointed Chairman of the Advisory Board of the African Supply Chain Confederation (ASCON), a move aimed at advancing supply chain governance and collaboration across Africa. The organisation said the role will focus on strengthening engagement among stakeholders and aligning regional practises with global standards.

ASCON stated that Annan brings experience from operational and executive positions, along with his role as President of the GIPS Official. The confederation noted that the advisory board will work with its executive committee to support programmes linked to capacity building, governance and professional development within the supply chain sector.

Annan stated, "This appointment is a call to contribute to strengthening supply chain governance, professional collaboration and capacity building across Africa, aligned with global best practises."

ASCON said the advisory board will contribute to initiatives that aim to support economic activity through improved coordination and standards across markets. The organisation highlighted collaboration between industry participants and institutions as part of its agenda.

Annan further stated, "Together with a distinguished Executive Committee, we will advance resilient, ethical and globally competitive supply chains that support sustainable economic growth on the continent."