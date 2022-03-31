Blume Global, a leading provider of supply chain execution and visibility technology solutions backed by the world's largest globally connected multi-modal logistics network, announced a partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions firm.

This cooperation will allow TCS and Blume Global to distribute new supply chain technology solutions to the North American, European, and Asian markets, including orchestration, transportation management, and supply chain visibility.

TCS has access to the following Blume Global digital solutions:

With a smart contract repository, rating management and validation, machine learning-driven invoicing, cost accrual auditing, and blockchain-enabled payment and settlement, Blume Finance provides transparency and granular visibility for freight audit and pay. Control Tower connects data from numerous systems to discover exceptions, prioritise them based on their business effect, and suggest solutions to fix them.

Blume Logistics builds a strong network for logistics bidding, tracking, event recording, POD verification, and settlement initiation that connects carriers with first- and last-mile drayage for real-time event and cost tracking, from ocean to rail to long haul. Asset Management enables motor carriers, ocean carriers, and IMCs to make the optimal decisions in order to maximise supply availability while lowering costs and empty miles.

TCS will work with customers in the hi-tech, transportation, logistics, and industrial manufacturing industries to implement Blume Global technologies in order to accelerate digital transformation. TCS will market Blume Global's IT and business services and solutions to its client base in exchange.

"TCS and Blume Global share a passion for driving change and innovation through the power of technology. With our deep domain knowledge, technology expertise and Blume Global's digital solutions, we will help customers achieve superior business outcomes and drive transformation and growth," said Arun Prabhakar, VP & Global Head, HiTech & Professional Services Business Unit at TCS.

TCS is committed to assisting its clients in achieving their business goals through strategic partnerships, such as the one with Blume Global, and will now have access to Blume's network of logistics suppliers as well as significant data compiled over the previous 27 years.