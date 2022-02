The CDP's newly released supply chain report, Engaging the chain: driving speed and scale, sounds a clarion call for corporate suppliers yet to meet climate targets. The report highlights the urgent need for companies to cascade measurement and action down the entire supply chain, to achieve the speed and scale required to avert an environmental crisis. Play the infographic below to know more about the findings of the report.

Graphic designed by Manjula Nair. (Made using Canva.)