The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport: South Africa (CILTSA) and the Vaal University of Technology (VUT) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), a step towards bridging the gap between academic knowledge and practical industry experience in the logistics and transport sector.

The MoU, signed on 19 August 2024 at the VUT Main Campus in Vanderbijlpark, formalises a partnership aimed at enhancing the academic and professional landscape of logistics and transport in South Africa.

The signing ceremony was attended by Prof Khehla Ndlovu, Vice-Chancellor and Principal of VUT, Mr Elvin Harris, President of CILT South Africa and Chief Teete Owusu-Nortey, Global President of CILT International, among others.

The release reads, "The collaboration is set to revolutionise the way VUT students engage with the logistics and transport industry, providing them with invaluable practical insights and networking opportunities. The partnership will focus on developing supply chain capacity and capabilities through focused, results-oriented programmes and initiatives."

President of CILTSA, Elvin Harris, emphasised the importance of the development: “This MoU represents a pivotal moment in our efforts to nurture the next generation of logistics and transport professionals. By combining VUT's academic excellence with CILTSA's industry connections and practical expertise, we're creating a powerful platform for students to gain real-world experience and insights that will be crucial for their future careers.”

Prof Chengedzai Mafini, Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management Sciences at VUT and the driving force behind the MoU at VUT, echoed Harris’ sentiment: “Our partnership with CILTSA is a game-changer for our students. It opens doors to a world of practical knowledge, industry networks, and professional development opportunities that complement their academic studies. This collaboration will undoubtedly enhance our students' readiness for the challenges and opportunities in the logistics and transport sector.”

Key aspects of the MoU include: Access to CILTSA's internationally recognised professional certifications for VUT staff and students, enhancing their competitiveness in the job market; Joint research initiatives addressing current challenges and innovations in logistics and transport; Mentorship programmes connecting students with industry professionals; Guest lectures and site visits to provide students with first-hand industry exposure and; participation in annual VUT events, including graduation ceremonies and student conferences.

The partnership has already begun to bear fruit. At VUT's recent Autumn Graduations, CILTSA sponsored awards for top-performing Logistics Management students, offering free memberships and year-long mentorship programmes to high achievers.

Furthermore, a student conference held on Friday, 23 August, showcased the immediate impact of this collaboration. Industry leaders engaged directly with VUT students, sharing practical insights and discussing real-world challenges in logistics and transport.

"Our aim is to create a seamless transition from academic learning to professional practice," added Harris. "The MoU is really about bridging the gap between academia and industry. While the students at VUT are already gaining academic knowledge, through CILT we hope to give them real, practical industry experience. Students will benefit from practical insights, access to the industry network and support, which will enable them to succeed in the logistics and transport industry.”

This MoU aligns with both organisations' commitment to developing talent and improving industry practices. It represents a significant step towards creating a more robust, skilled workforce in the logistics and transport sector in South Africa.