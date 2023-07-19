Climate-tech company Pledge has launched Impact Links, providing freight forwarders with a no-code solution to invite their customers to instantly purchase carbon credits to offset their unavoidable carbon emissions. Pledge empowers transport and logistics leaders to reach their sustainability goals through its accredited and integrated software.

Impact Links are the latest addition to Pledge’s sustainability toolkit for freight forwarders, which also includes its recently launched open-access freight emissions calculator. Pledge has created Impact Links to be a white-label solution, enabling freight forwarders to add their own branding when they offer this to their customers.

The shareable Impact Links can be easily incorporated into a freight forwarder’s existing operations and infrastructure, such as being embedded on their website, emailed directly to customers, or shared via a QR code. While customers can choose to offset any quantity of emissions, forwarders also have the ability to generate bespoke Impact Links that allow customers to offset their exact emissions with the click of a button.

(Left to right) André Mohamed, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, Pledge; David de Picciotto, Co-Founder, and Chief Executive Officer, Pledge; Thomas Lucas, Co-Founder and Head of Data Science & Analytics, Pledge

“We believe that leveraging technology to make climate action more accessible is the way forward,” said David de Picciotto, Chief Executive Officer, Pledge. “Our platform helps freight forwarders gain a competitive advantage by enabling their customers to take action on unavoidable emissions in a way that is simple, reliable, and independently verified."

Carbon credits purchased through Impact Links are selected from one of Pledge’s offsetting portfolios. These portfolios support various verified carbon removal and avoidance projects, from nature-based carbon dioxide removal (CDR) projects such as reforestation, to CDR technologies, like enhanced weathering.

In addition to being on recognised registries and assessed by third parties, each offsetting project undergoes Pledge's quality assessment, which aligns with industry best practices such as the Oxford Offsetting Principles for Net Zero Aligned Carbon Offsetting and the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

Pledge handles all aspects of the transaction, including processing payment and issuing a certificate, which customers can use as proof of their purchased offset credits. This launch is part of Pledge’s ongoing mission to provide freight forwarders with the tools they need to enable their customers to measure, report, and remove their freight emissions.