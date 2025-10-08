The Head of Egyptian Commercial Service, Dr Abdel Aziz El-Sherif, met with Saint-Gobain Egypt Chairman Ahmed Wafik in Cairo on October 7, 2025, to discuss the company’s investment projects in Egypt and its plans to double exports to African markets to 120 million euros annually.

The meeting focused on leveraging Free Trade Agreements, particularly the African Continental Free Trade Area, and ways ECS can support expansion into regional and global markets.

El-Sherif highlighted the importance of customs exemptions under the trade agreements and the ECS’s readiness to assist Saint-Gobain in increasing its exports. Wafik credited ECS and commercial offices for facilitating market access and overcoming export obstacles, especially in Algeria.

Wafik reviewed current projects and future investments in sustainable building material manufacturing in Egypt. Saint-Gobain’s existing investment in Egypt is about 250 million euros, with annual exports of 60 million euros. The company aims to double exports after opening a new factory in Ain Sokhna with an additional investment of 200 million euros.

The meeting included Commercial Minister Plenipotentiary Alaa El-Baily, Investment Promotion Affairs Director, Commercial Counsellor Ahmed Badr, and Dr Sherif Fahmy, CEO of Engage Consulting.