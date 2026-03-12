Egypt is looking to expand its economic engagement with African countries, with a focus on strengthening agricultural production and food supply chains across the continent.

Speaking during a high-level coordination meeting on March 9, Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Mohamed Farid Saleh, said the country is exploring mechanisms to deepen trade and investment links with African states, particularly in sectors linked to food security and agricultural development.

The meeting, held with Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Alaa Farouk and attended by representatives from sovereign, economic and diplomatic institutions, discussed plans to establish a specialised investment entity focused on Africa. The proposed platform would support Egyptian investors seeking to expand operations across the continent while strengthening business activities in strategic sectors.

Saleh said the initiative aims to create partnerships capable of generating economic value for both Egyptian investors and African economies, particularly in industries that support agricultural output and food distribution networks.

He noted that the proposed entity would adopt a sector-based investment approach in collaboration with the Egyptian private sector, which already has operational experience in African markets. Such cooperation could help develop scalable business models that strengthen production capabilities and improve the competitiveness of Egyptian companies operating in Africa.

According to Saleh, the government is working to create a more supportive investment environment by simplifying procedures, accelerating digital transformation and coordinating technical and financial support across institutions. In this framework, the state would act as a facilitator to ensure that investments translate into sustainable projects and long-term economic development.

For the agriculture sector, the proposed initiative could support the development of regional supply chains for key crops and agricultural commodities. Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Alaa Farouk said Egypt’s technical expertise in planning and managing large agricultural projects could contribute to strengthening food production capacity in African markets.

Farouk noted that cooperation between government agencies, investment funds and financial institutions could help launch large-scale agricultural projects across the continent, while also supporting innovation in agriculture and food-related industries.

Expanding Egyptian investments into African agriculture could also help stabilise supply chains for strategic commodities by improving regional production capacity and reducing dependence on imports. Such efforts may also strengthen the resilience of food systems in response to global supply disruptions.

Farouk added that agricultural investment remains a key driver of economic development across the continent, contributing to rural employment and supporting the growth of regional agricultural supply networks.