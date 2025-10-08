Egypt’s Investment Minister Hassan El-Khatib met Bahaa El-Ghannam, CEO of Future of Egypt for Sustainable Development, on October 7, 2025, in Cairo to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation on securing strategic goods and increasing exports. The meeting aimed to enhance coordination between the ministry and the agency in sourcing essential products, ensuring food security, and advancing sustainable development.

The two sides agreed to form a joint working group to accelerate the implementation of their initiatives, the ministry said in a statement. El-Ghannam invited El-Khatib to visit the agency’s projects, highlighting opportunities for investment and private sector engagement.

El-Khatib said the government is pursuing a strategy that focuses on improving the investment environment while expanding exports through new market access. He noted that the ministry’s recent measures had led to higher investment inflows and export growth.

El-Ghannam said the partnership would help secure local supplies of key goods, support food security, and enhance export competitiveness. He added that Future of Egypt’s projects reflect the state’s goals of managing resources efficiently and achieving self-sufficiency in agricultural and industrial commodities.