Egypt has delivered a shipment of medical supplies to Ghana for the treatment of Hepatitis C while also dispatching a 1,000-tonne humanitarian aid consignment to Lebanon, according to official releases from the State Information Service.

In Ghana, Egyptian Ambassador to Ghana Wael Fathi attended the handover of a medical aid shipment to the Ghanaian Ministry of Health, aimed at supporting the country’s Hepatitis C treatment programme. The event was attended by Ghana’s Deputy Minister of Health, representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO), members of parliament and health officials.

Egyptian officials said the shipment forms part of ongoing medical cooperation with African countries following Egypt’s successful national campaign that led to the elimination of Hepatitis C.

Press meet during Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty's visit to Lebanon

Separately, Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty delivered a 1,000-tonne humanitarian aid shipment at the Port of Beirut during a visit to Lebanon on March 26, 2026.

According to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, the consignment—prepared by government and civil society institutions—includes medicines, shelter materials and food baskets to support authorities responding to growing humanitarian and displacement challenges in the country.

Lebanese Public Works and Transport Minister Faiz Rassamni and Social Affairs Minister Hanin Al-Sayyed attended the aid delivery ceremony at the port.

The shipment is intended to help address urgent needs linked to the displacement crisis, with more than one million people requiring assistance, officials said.