Global Logistics Services (GLS Group) and APM Terminals Liberia have announced a partnership to develop the nation's first dedicated export processing center (EPC). The new facility aims to turn the Freeport of Monrovia into a competitive regional hub by eliminating the historical bottlenecks that have long frustrated local exporters.

The initiative was unveiled during the EU-Liberia Business Forum in Brussels, signaling a major shift toward modernising Liberia’s value chain and deepening commercial ties with the European Union.

Rachid Baho, Managing Director of APM Terminals Liberia said, "This facility will modernise the Freeport’s capabilities and strengthen our vital commercial ties with Europe," Baho stated during the forum.

The EPC functions as a central, comprehensive service point to streamline and expedite the movement of Liberian goods into international markets, with key features designed to boost both efficiency and compliance. These features include an MSME Consolidation Hub that enables small and medium enterprises to combine smaller shipments into cost-effective full container loads.

And on-site quality assurance, including phytosanitary checks, which ensures Made in Liberia products meet rigorous European Union standards to significantly reduce the risk of cargo rejection at European ports.

Furthermore, a partnership with the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) facilitates Digitised Clearance through a paperless ‘ok to load’ system, drastically cutting administrative processing times.

Finally, real-time transparency is ensured by providing European buyers with essential 24/7 cargo visibility via real-time tracking, meeting the reliability and transparency demands of modern global supply chains.

Beyond its logistical scope, the project is widely celebrated as a powerful catalyst for broader economic development. The collaborative partnership is specifically expected to foster a more predictable and affordable export environment, which will, in turn, lead to reduced financial barriers for both local SMEs and large-scale industrial producers.

Furthermore, the initiative is projected to drive significant operational efficiency through drastic improvements in truck turnaround times and an increase in vessel frequency at the port, ultimately culminating in the emergence of high-value employment opportunities across the logistics, technical, and manufacturing sectors.