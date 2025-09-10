The clinical trial supply and logistics market is witnessing sustained and accelerated growth, driven by the increasing complexity and global reach of clinical research. According to a Research and Markets study published in February 2025, the market is expected to grow from $4.72 billion in 2024 to $5.12 billion in 2025, and further reach $7.26 billion by 2029, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. This expansion is being fueled by multiple factors, including the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing demand for personalised medicine, increasing number of clinical trials, and the adoption of patient-centric and virtual trial models.

The same study highlights how clinical trial logistics now plays a pivotal role in enabling research execution—managing the delivery of investigational drugs, biological samples, diagnostic kits, and ensuring timely permit clearances and customs coordination. For instance, ClinicalTrials.gov reported a rise in registered clinical studies from 399,499 in 2022 to 437,533 by mid-2023, spanning 221 countries, which underscores the growing global footprint of trials and the heightened demand for reliable logistics infrastructure.

A similar analysis by Mordor Intelligence projects the market will reach $5.80 billion in 2025, and grow to $9.04 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.27%. Cold chain services—critical for biologics, gene and cell therapies—accounted for over 65% of the market in 2024 and are expected to grow at 11.85% CAGR. The adoption of direct-to-patient delivery, predictive analytics, and IoT-enabled tracking systems is also reshaping logistics models, enabling greater flexibility, reducing wastage, and enhancing supply chain reliability.

From a service perspective, transportation held 68.2% of the market share in 2024, while value-added services like packaging, labelling, and data management are expected to grow at 10.72% CAGR through 2030. By clinical phase, Phase III trials commanded the largest share (45.67%), though Phase I trials are seeing faster growth (10.49% CAGR), particularly among biotech sponsors. Oncology trials lead by therapeutic area (36.19%), with strong projected growth in logistics for rare and orphan diseases (12.13% CAGR).

End-user trends indicate a growing preference for outsourcing, with bio-pharma manufacturers accounting for 55.35% of the 2024 market, and CROs (Contract Research Organisations and CMOs (Contract Manufacturing Organisations) projected to grow fastest at 11.32% CAGR. Regionally, North America remains dominant (38.83% share), while Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region at 11.05% CAGR, driven by increasing trial activity and regulatory harmonisation.

As clinical trials become more decentralised, personalised, and data-driven, logistics providers like DHL Supply Chain are stepping in as critical partners. With a global infrastructure that supports cold-chain transport, direct-to-patient delivery, regulatory compliance, and real-time digital visibility, DHL is well-positioned to support the evolving needs of clinical research across geographies.

A comprehensive, patient-centric model

According to a recent report on ‘Clinical Logistics Solutions from DHL Supply Chain’, DHL’s clinical logistics services are designed to serve the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors through a fully integrated supply chain model. Rather than operating as a conventional transport provider, DHL positions itself as a ‘one-stop’ logistics partner. Its services span temperature-controlled packaging, transport, warehousing, distribution, compliant reverse logistics, and safe disposal.

This end-to-end model supports a wide range of materials—from investigational medicinal products (IMPs) and gene therapies to biological samples and medical devices—across clinical trials, research settings, and direct patient care.

Clinical operations and transport management

The movement of clinical materials across international borders involves more than physical distribution. DHL’s approach is built to address the logistical complexity, security risks, and stringent regulatory frameworks that govern investigational drug shipments.

The company ensures secure and timely delivery through rigorously controlled warehousing and specialised handling for niche medicines, including orphan drugs—treatments for rare, often serious or life-threatening diseases. DHL also offers direct distribution to clinical sites or even patients' homes. These capabilities are supported by its global logistics infrastructure, enabling consistent, compliant execution across geographies.

Centralised oversight with global reach

A key component of DHL’s offering is the Global Clinical Service Center, which functions as the operational and oversight hub for clinical logistics. Staffed by logistics professionals and clinical supply chain specialists, the service centre provides centralised visibility and a single point of contact for clients.

The centre is supported by a digital interface—MySupplyChain—which offers customers access to dashboards, real-time data, and planning tools. This digital layer enables proactive decision-making and enhances responsiveness to inquiries or disruptions.

DHL Supply Chain’s global clinical logistics network

DHL’s clinical logistics footprint includes 23 clinical depots, 5 cross-border depots, and widespread service coverage across regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. This expansive reach supports consistent global service delivery while allowing for regional customisation based on local regulations and infrastructure.

Emphasis on quality and compliance

DHL places quality assurance and regulatory compliance at the core of its clinical logistics model. The company operates an in-house Quality Management System (QMS), overseen by a global network of 450 quality experts. These professionals ensure that operational standards meet pharmaceutical requirements and align with regional regulations.

In each country of operation, local experts manage compliance with national legislative frameworks and expedite required documentation. This hybrid structure allows DHL to maintain regulatory accuracy while operating efficiently at scale.

Security and risk management

To safeguard sensitive products and patient data, DHL has implemented a dual-layer security approach combining physical and digital measures. Facilities are protected by access controls, surveillance, and on-site personnel, while IT systems are reinforced with standardised operations and cybersecurity protocols.

Regular audits, staff training, and incident simulations further strengthen DHL’s risk management practices, ensuring continuity and protection against cyber and physical threats.

Digitalisation for operational efficiency

Digital transformation is a core pillar of DHL’s clinical logistics strategy. The company continues to automate data-intensive processes to improve accuracy and responsiveness. These efficiencies enable logistics staff to focus on value-added services like shipment planning and performance optimisation.

In parallel, DHL is developing a new IT ecosystem, set for phased rollout beginning in 2025. The system is designed to integrate internal and third-party sites into a unified operational framework, improving consistency, scalability, and the ability to implement new business models quickly.

Commitment to environmental performance

Sustainability is embedded into DHL Supply Chain’s long-term strategy. Aligned with the Deutsche Post DHL Group’s Corporate Strategy 2030, the clinical logistics division is working toward decarbonising its global operations. These goals are backed by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which has verified the company’s environmental targets.

Initiatives include the use of reusable shippers, greener transport modes, and energy-efficient warehouse practices—all contributing to DHL’s net-zero ambitions while helping customers reduce the carbon footprint of their supply chains.

In short, DHL Supply Chain’s clinical logistics solutions reflect a strategic alignment of infrastructure, compliance, digital systems, and sustainability. The model supports complex clinical supply chains with the reliability and precision demanded by modern healthcare systems. As clinical trials expand in scope and patient-centric care models become more prominent, the role of specialised logistics providers like DHL will continue to grow—anchored by their ability to manage complexity, ensure compliance, and enable better health outcomes.