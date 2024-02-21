Blue Water announced expanding its operations in Africa due to increasing activities in South Africa and Namibia, within particularly solar, wind, hydrogen, oil & gas, and mining sectors.



Thus Blue Water has opened two offices in Walvis Bay, Namibia and Cape Town, South Africa.

“Our expansion in Africa is driven by adding value and maintaining close market reach, aligning with the needs of our clients for a local presence in Africa. We are particularly excited about the dynamic development in the region, as well as the recent oil discoveries,” says Anders Maul, director EMEA & CIS - energy, ports & projects at Blue Water, on the strategic expansion.

Heading the expansion in the African continent is Gerald Povey, who has taken the role of director Africa for energy, ports and projects at Blue Water. With over 40 years of industry experience, Povey brings knowledge gained from leading transport and logistics companies, where he specialised in mining and energy projects.

Povey expressed his enthusiasm on his new role, stating, "This marks the beginning of an exciting expansion step in a continent full of opportunities for Blue Water. I am eager to collaborate with the global offices to strengthen our position in the transport and logistics industry in Africa."

Blue Water is expecting to invest significantly in Namibia through local partnerships and further strengthen its presence in other African countries.