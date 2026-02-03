Renault Group Morocco reaffirmed its leading role in the national automotive sector by 2025, positioning Morocco as a strategic pillar within the Group’s global network. The Group presented these achievements at a press conference held in Casablanca today.

By 2025, Morocco had become Renault Group’s second-largest country in terms of production volume and its eighth-largest market worldwide in terms of sales, driven by the Renault and Dacia brands. The Tangier and Casablanca (SOMACA) plants produced nearly 400,000 vehicles during the year, with 82% exported to 63 destinations, highlighting the competitiveness of vehicles made in Morocco.

Nearly one in six vehicles sold by Renault Group globally is now manufactured at its Moroccan plants in Tangier and Casablanca. In the domestic market, Dacia and Renault ranked first and second respectively, with a combined market share of 37.8% and total sales of 88,937 vehicles.

Dacia Morocco retained its position as the country’s number one automotive brand for the 16th consecutive year. Renault also recorded its highest-ever sales performance, selling 41,050 units in 2025, alongside the strongest market share growth, up 1.4 percentage points compared with 2024.

Six Renault Group Morocco models featured among the top seven best-selling models in the country, including three models leading the rankings, reflecting the strong performance of locally produced vehicles.

Looking ahead to 2026, Renault Group Morocco said it will continue to strengthen Morocco’s role as a key industrial and technological hub for the Group, while consolidating its leadership in the Moroccan market, supported by its teams and public and private partners.