Tower Cold Chain announced the launch of KTEvolution container for the temperature-controlled transportation of pharmaceuticals, life-science and biotech products.

This is "a robust lightweight handleable solution with the same reliable thermal protection and reusable durability of Tower's container existing range, which can easily be carried by 1 or 2 people," according to the release.

The introduction of KTEvolution adds to Tower Cold Chain's existing product portfolio which offers a solution for easy, cost-effective and compliant transport of pharmaceutical products between suppliers, manufacturers, distributors and end patients throughout the global supply chain. The range has demonstrated fewer than 0.1 percent temperature excursions on average (data supported from over 25,000 shipments).

With up to 120 hours performance KTEvolution is customisable based on customers' supply chain needs and will be launched in 26-litre and 57-litre options. In line with Tower Cold Chain's range of solutions it will be available across a full temperature range and is ideal for the transportation of pharmaceuticals, life-science, and biotech products that require an internal temperature of -70°c, -20°c, +5°c, +20°C.

Market prototypes demonstrate the weight and handling of the KTEvolution make it ideal for the growing trend in smaller shipments such as direct-to-patient, samples shipment, and last-mile deliveries.

By providing 120+ hour thermal insulation and requiring neither external power nor human intervention during transit, products can be safely and reliably shipped worldwide in the KTEvolution.

The KTEvolution fills a gap in the cold chain shipping market, with a patent-pending design that strikes the optimum balance between high performance, durability, and optimised weight.

"Pharmaceutical manufacturers, 3PL providers, and airlines value the consistency and stability assured when shipping products in Tower containers," commented Martin Hawes, Global Head of Product Development, Tower Cold Chain. "Customer feedback also made it clear that they would welcome a smaller solution, which offers the same robust, reliable and reusable benefits, but at a size ideal for manual handling. Hence the KTEvolution – which brings together the best of both worlds."

Innovation and sustainability

Innovation is achieved through KTEvolution's minimal fixtures and fittings, notably a lightweight webbing system which runs around the external body of the container. Designed with integral handles attached at the top (which can be folded into the container surface when not in use), this custom-built harness provides an even distribution of load to simplify the manual handling process.

The KTEvolution design meets Tower's commitment to sustainability as it uses phase-change technology incorporated with lightweight vacuum insulated panels to achieve its long-term thermal protection without any manual intervention. With recyclable polyethene foam strategically placed in critical areas to protect against potential damage through impact and shock sustained during transportation, the KTEvolution is a hard-shelled completely sealed unit, meaning it is a fully weatherproof and washable supply chain solution, minimising the risk of microbial and bacterial product contamination, and complementing a circular economy.

With built-in data-logging technology to provide real-time confirmation of internal temperature and on-delivery sign-off, the KTEvolution has the potential to be fully connected with integrated smart technology solutions such as location, temperature, shock and impact monitoring. The integrated temperature monitor display located at the top of all KTEvolution units provides peace of mind that the container has been properly pre-conditioned to meet customers' temperature requirements, guaranteeing product integrity from the moment the product is loaded until it reaches its destination.

The KTEvolution is launched in conjunction with Tower's ongoing expansion of its global hub networks to provide cold storage solutions that are available and in close proximity to Tower customers in all geographies.