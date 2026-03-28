The United States is investing $10 million in Madagascar’s health supply chain to improve the distribution of malaria medicines and essential medical supplies, according to the US Embassy in Antananarivo.

The initiative is being implemented in cooperation with UNICEF and SALAMA, Madagascar’s National Central Medical Store and Warehouse. SALAMA is a non-profit association created in 1996 by the Malagasy Government with support from technical and financial partners including the European Union, World Bank and French Cooperation, and operates under the technical supervision of the Ministry of Public Health.

On March 19, US Embassy Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Steve Bremner visited the SALAMA facility to review how US support is strengthening the country’s medical logistics system.

The funding, provided under President Trump’s Malaria Initiative, will run from October 2025 to September 2026 and aims to improve access to essential medicines, including insecticide-treated mosquito nets (ITNs) and malaria treatments. The programme also focuses on improving the availability of medical supplies while strengthening health supply chain management and logistics data systems.

The investment forms part of broader health cooperation between the two countries under a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in December 2025, which outlines US support to Madagascar’s health sector from 2026 to 2030.

Under the agreement, the United States will contribute $134.3 million, while the Government of Madagascar will provide $41.2 million, bringing the total programme value to about $175 million.

Steve Bremner visits Toamasina after Cyclone Gezani to review relief efforts.



The MoU supports programmes addressing malaria, maternal and child health, polio prevention and global health security, while also focusing on strengthening national health systems.

In February 2026, US and Malagasy health officials met in Antananarivo for a joint review to begin implementing the framework and assess ongoing health programmes supported by US funding.

Speaking at the meeting, Chargé d’Affaires Stephanie Arnold said the agreement sets the direction for US cooperation with Madagascar’s health sector over the next five years.

“This memorandum sets the course for US strategic cooperation and support to Madagascar’s health sector over the next five years,” Arnold said.

Separately, the United States has also been supporting humanitarian and logistics operations in Madagascar following Cyclone Gezani, particularly in the port city of Toamasina.

Stephanie Arnold meets Madagascar Assembly President Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko. Source: US Embassy of Madagascar



And, recently in March, Arnold also met Madagascar’s National Assembly President Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko to discuss strengthening US–Madagascar cooperation in health, humanitarian aid, education, trade and investment, with over $120 million in US assistance planned for this year.

During a recent site visit, Acting DCM Steve Bremner reviewed US-backed recovery initiatives across health, shelter and logistics sectors. At Analakininina Hospital, the US is supporting repairs to the facility’s roof to ensure the continuation of maternal health services.

Humanitarian assistance is also being delivered through the ADRA Vonona project, which is mobilising non-food relief kits for around 16,000 affected households. The kits include kitchen supplies, water, sanitation and hygiene materials, and temporary shelter equipment.

To support relief distribution, the US government is also backing World Food Programme (WFP) logistics operations, enabling the deployment of trucks, light vehicles and UN Humanitarian Air Service aircraft to transport humanitarian workers, food and emergency supplies by road and air.

Specialised all-terrain vehicles are also being used to reach remote communities while WFP teams work with local authorities to clear damaged routes and restore access for relief operations.

According to the US Embassy, the combined health and humanitarian initiatives aim to strengthen Madagascar’s resilience while supporting the country’s longer-term goal of developing a more self-reliant healthcare and emergency response system.