Cargo Flash Infotech has announced the elevation of three leaders to key senior leadership roles, marking a significant step toward the company’s next chapter of growth, innovation, and global expansion.

Saurabh Pathak has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer (COO), bringing over three decades of leadership across global airlines, express logistics, and cargo technology. His career includes pivotal roles at United Airlines, Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, and Air China, where he spearheaded Pan-India cargo operations and regulatory initiatives. Prior to joining Cargo Flash in 2015 to lead product delivery and platform services, he oversaw operations and quality systems at RED Express. “As COO, Pathak is poised to drive operational excellence, global expansion, and AI-led digital transformation to enhance productivity and innovation across the company’s portfolio,” reads the release.

Neha Kumari has been appointed as Vice President of SaaS Products.

“With over 18 years of expertise in cargo software, logistics, and aviation, Kumari is renowned for seamlessly blending strategic vision with operational excellence.”

She began her career with Turkish Airlines before managing key airline accounts at Group Concorde, representing global leaders such as Air China, China Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines, and FedEx. Since transitioning to the technology sector in 2017, she has driven impactful Pre-Sales and Corporate Sales initiatives, delivering remarkable revenue growth.

“Holding an MBA in Finance and Marketing, Kumari’s business acumen and deep industry insight make her a driving force in shaping next-generation cargo technology solutions.”

Poonam Faridi has been appointed as Vice President – Platform Services at Cargo Flash. With nearly 20 years of experience across passenger aviation, air cargo, and technology, she brings a blend of strategic insight and operational expertise. Starting her career with American Express in 2006, she transitioned into travel and aviation with Affordable Holidays and Group Concorde, eventually leading passenger sales for China Airlines in India. Since pivoting to air cargo technology at Cargo Flash in 2020, she has leveraged her expertise in GDS systems to shape Octoloop’s processes and elevate customer experience.

“As a key force in defining Octoloop’s vision and driving market adoption, Poonam’s commitment to innovation makes her a cornerstone in Cargo Flash’s evolution.”

“Our people are our greatest asset, and these appointments reaffirm our belief in nurturing talent from within,” said Jasraj Singh Chug, Co-Founder & Director of Cargo Flash Infotech “Saurabh, Neha, and Poonam bring not only deep industry knowledge but also the passion, vision, and relentless commitment to excellence crucial for shaping Cargo Flash’s exciting future of growth and transformation.”