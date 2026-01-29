Egypt and Bulgaria have discussed a plan to manufacture electric vehicles in Egypt through a partnership between Bulgarian automotive company Sin Cars and a local industrial entity. The discussions were held between Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel el Wazir, Bulgarian Ambassador to Egypt Deyan Katratchev, and representatives of Sin Cars led by CEO Rosen Daskalov.

The proposal includes the manufacturing of passenger vehicles, refrigerated freight vehicles and mass transit vehicles in Egypt. The plan is based on transferring technology and industrial expertise from Sin Cars to Egyptian partners while using existing manufacturing facilities and industrial infrastructure in the country.

The company also outlined plans to establish a research and development centre focused on technology, which would train Egyptian engineers and workers to support vehicle production and related operations.

Wazir said the Ministry of Industry would support all stages of the project. He noted that cooperation with local companies would reduce timelines and costs due to their experience in vehicle manufacturing and exports to European markets while strengthening domestic industrial capacity.

Daskalov said Sin Cars is interested in investing in Egypt and making use of the country’s supplier base, manufacturing capabilities and availability of raw materials. He added that production processes could be adapted to suit local market requirements, including component sourcing and vehicle pricing.