Oslo-based ocean and air freight rate benchmarking platform Xeneta has appointed Fabio Brocca as its first chief product officer.

“How do you harness the power of data and technology to transform the way ocean and air freight is bought and sold around the world? That is the task facing Fabio Brocca,” reads a release from Xeneta.

An Italian national based in the US, Fabio will be splitting his time split between the North American and European markets for Xeneta reporting to Patrik Olstad Berglund, CEO and co-founder of Xeneta.

“Fabio’s combined expertise leading all aspects of transportation products at Amazon, one the world’s largest supply chains, alongside his experience with building the first data science and software product teams at MSC, a global leader in freight logistics, proved a key differentiating factor in this critical hire,” reads a release from Faraday Partners who assisted for the hire.

Till January 2024 he was the head of product for global transportation technology at Amazon and before that director of business transformation & quality control at MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company.

Brocca said, “The Xeneta platform is already providing tremendous value to customers, which is a great position to be in as a product leader. The long-term journey for the Xeneta platform is about insights and further personalization of the experience for customers. We want to display relevant data with the right context so that we can shorten the time it takes for customers to identify the most relevant insights for their business. I see my job as bringing clarity and focus on how the products we are launching today are supportive of the longer-term vision to change the way freight is bought and sold.”

Brocca’s role will see him further develop Xeneta’s platform, which already calls upon more than 400 million crowdsourced data points on ocean and air freight shipping rates to bring transparency to an otherwise opaque market.

Xeneta is set to launch the next generation of the platform in 2024 with previews being showcased at the TPM24 industry summit in Long Beach, California at the beginning of March.

Brocca’s addition follows the appointment of Tonia Luykx as chief revenue officer and Hugo Grimston as chief finance officer in the past 12 months, with Berglund believing he has found a ‘needle in a haystack’.

He said: “I knew we needed a global talent who brings a unique understanding of the Xeneta platform, the problems we are trying to solve for customers and our vision for the future.

“Fabio has an extremely relevant background having worked within the shipping and freight industry at MSC while also having been a product leader in a global, market-leading logistics company like Amazon.

“Fabio also fits seamlessly into the special Xeneta culture so it feels like we have found a needle in a haystack and I am delighted to welcome him onboard.”