Freightos, the global freight booking and payment platform, announced the launch of WebCargo Rate & Quote Ocean. This new platform brings WebCargo's established digital efficiency for pricing, quoting, and booking to ocean freight, creating a single, integrated multimodal tool for freight forwarders.

The launch, which follows successful rollouts with leading design partners, integrates ocean freight into the existing WebCargo solution, which already handles an annualised run rate of over 1.6 million transactions and several times that many air cargo quotes.

According to the press release, the platform allows forwarders to centralise all ocean rate management, including carrier rates, direct booking, local charges, and trucking costs, into one connected system.

Zvi Schreiber, CEO of Freightos said, “Our next generation Rate & Quote Ocean bridges the gap between dramatically different models of freight pricing. By bringing air and ocean together on one platform, we're helping forwarders simplify operations, win more business, and deliver faster for their customers.”

The platform delivers the same speed and simplicity that made WebCargo the industry standard for air cargo. By centralising operations, forwarders can achieve faster, more accurate quotes and a streamlined workflow that finally bridges the traditional divide between air and sea logistics. Furthermore, the platform offers integration capabilities with major TMS solutions.

WebCargo Rate & Quote Ocean is already live with several ocean carriers and LCL (Less than Container Load) consolidators. During its beta phase, it processed thousands of ocean freight quotes, with early adopters reporting a dramatic reduction in quote times up to 75% faster.

The company expects that this unified approach will simplify operations for forwarders and enhance service delivery for their shipper customers globally.